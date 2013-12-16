Nagpur, Dec 16 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh major edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC jacked up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-38,000 27,500-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-38,100 27,600-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,700-37,200 37,000-37,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 28,000-38,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 27,100-37,200 Amravati 1,000 26,800-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 27,500-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 27,000-37,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,400, Washim - 36,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 687 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 646 Cottonseed refined 675 680 Cottonseed solvent 655 661 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 682 Soyoil Solvent 635 640 Cottonseed refined 670 674 Cottonseed solvent 650 653 AKOLA Soyoil refined 675 680 Soyoil Solvent 635 641 Cottonseed refined oil 670 676 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694, Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 690, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 692, Supa - 695, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,700 33,200-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *