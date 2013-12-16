Nagpur, Dec 16 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Sharp fall on
NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh major edible oils also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC jacked up on renewed demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to
push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-38,000 27,500-37,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-38,100 27,600-37,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,700-37,200 37,000-37,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 28,000-38,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 27,100-37,200
Amravati 1,000 26,800-37,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 27,500-37,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 27,000-37,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,400, Malkapur - 37,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,400,
Washim - 36,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 687
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 646
Cottonseed refined 675 680
Cottonseed solvent 655 661
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,940 1,940
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 682
Soyoil Solvent 635 640
Cottonseed refined 670 674
Cottonseed solvent 650 653
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 675 680
Soyoil Solvent 635 641
Cottonseed refined oil 670 676
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
687 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined
687 691
NANDED
Soyoil refined 690 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694,
Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 690, Parbhani - 689,
Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 692, Supa - 695, Sangli - 695.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,700 33,200-33,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
