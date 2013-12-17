Nagpur, Dec 17 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and recovered smartly. Healthy
rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Castor oil today touched to a record high here on increased demand from overseas
oil-paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. Government move to
allow more export of castor seed and oil also boosted prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh rise in castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants. About four dollar per tonne hike in American
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid
increased supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were
reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,600-36,500 27,000-37,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,700-36,600 27,100-37,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 26,600-36,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 26,900-36,800
Amravati 1,000 26,000-36,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,100-36,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,800-36,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500,
Washim - 36,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 679
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 643 641
Cottonseed refined 677 674
Cottonseed solvent 657 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,290
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 673
Soyoil Solvent 637 635
Cottonseed refined 672 670
Cottonseed solvent 652 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 674
Soyoil Solvent 635 633
Cottonseed refined oil 670 669
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 647
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 691 688
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
689 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined
689 686
NANDED
Soyoil refined 692 690
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 690,
Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 696, Sangli - 695.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,700-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
