Nagpur, Dec 17 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Castor oil today touched to a record high here on increased demand from overseas oil-paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. Government move to allow more export of castor seed and oil also boosted prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About four dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,600-36,500 27,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,700-36,600 27,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,600-36,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 26,900-36,800 Amravati 1,000 26,000-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,100-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,800-36,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 643 641 Cottonseed refined 677 674 Cottonseed solvent 657 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 673 Soyoil Solvent 637 635 Cottonseed refined 672 670 Cottonseed solvent 652 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 674 Soyoil Solvent 635 633 Cottonseed refined oil 670 669 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 647 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 688 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 689 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 690 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 696, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,700-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *