Nagpur, Dec 18 The rising trend in soyabean and castor oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in castor oil here as supply from producing regions reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-38,700 26,000-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-38,800 26,100-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,200 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-38,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,500-37,300 Amravati 1,000 26,500-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,500-36,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,800-37,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,800, Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 643 Cottonseed refined 677 677 Cottonseed solvent 657 657 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 677 Soyoil Solvent 639 636 Cottonseed refined 672 672 Cottonseed solvent 652 652 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 676 Soyoil Solvent 638 635 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 691 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 697, Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 694, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 691, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 698, Sangli - 696. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.0 degree Celsius (50.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *