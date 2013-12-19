Nagpur, Dec 19 In range-bound trade, major edible oils prices moved down at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend.
Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note
on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil prices ruled steady
in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 684
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 645
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 910 920
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,870 1,900
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 677
Soyoil Solvent 635 636
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 679
Soyoil Solvent 636 638
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 693
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
688 690
JALNA
Soyoil refined
688 690
NANDED
Soyoil refined 692 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 689,
Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 696, Sangli - 694.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.2 degree Celsius (50.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auctions of soyabean and foodgrain item
reported till 1.30 pm as farmers are on warpath because of non-receipt of payments from agents.
* * * *