Nagpur, Dec 19 In range-bound trade, major edible oils prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 645 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 910 920 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,870 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 677 Soyoil Solvent 635 636 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 679 Soyoil Solvent 636 638 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 693 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 696, Sangli - 694. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auctions of soyabean and foodgrain item reported till 1.30 pm as farmers are on warpath because of non-receipt of payments from agents. * * * *