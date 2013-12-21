Nagpur, Dec 21 Barring a rise in a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers as well as overseas oil-paints industries against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Stockists were reportedly activity looking toward low producing of linseed in producing belts, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oils. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible ois here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on renewed demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing regions also pull down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,600-38,100 26,600-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,700-38,200 26,700-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,600-38,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,100-37,400 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 642 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 860 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 696, Sangli - 694. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,000-33,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.6 degree Celsius (52.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *