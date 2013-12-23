Nagpur, Dec 23 Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Sharp rise on
NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,linseed
and castor oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported lower on lack of demand from local crushing
plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to
soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from
producing belts also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-38,100 26,500-38,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-38,200 26,600-38,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 26,000-38,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,700-37,400
Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500,
Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 682
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 642
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 682 679
Soyoil Solvent 642 635
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 681 676
Soyoil Solvent 641 636
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 695 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
693 688
JALNA
Soyoil refined
697 688
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 692
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 696, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 694,
Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *