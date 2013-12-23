Nagpur, Dec 23 Soyabean oil prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Sharp rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,linseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported lower on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-38,100 26,500-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-38,200 26,600-38,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-38,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,700-37,400 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 642 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 679 Soyoil Solvent 642 635 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 676 Soyoil Solvent 641 636 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 693 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 696, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 694, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *