Nagpur, Dec 24 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-38,600 26,500-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-38,700 26,600-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,000-38,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,600-37,400 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 25,900-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 648 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 684 Soyoil Solvent 640 644 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 685 Soyoil Solvent 642 647 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 694 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 699, Baramati - 697, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 692, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 697, Supa - 700, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.4 degree Celsius (56.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *