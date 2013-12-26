Nagpur, Dec 26 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil also suffered heavily on selling pressure by stockists amid increased supply from producing regions. * Rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and groundnut oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed firm tendency on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-38,500 26,100-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-38,600 26,200-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 26,500-38,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-37,800 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 646 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,470 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 890 900 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 678 Soyoil Solvent 635 640 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 678 Soyoil Solvent 632 635 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 692 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 692, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 691, Supa - 693, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.0 degree Celsius (54.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. 