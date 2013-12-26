Nagpur, Dec 26 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak.
Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil also suffered heavily
on selling pressure by stockists amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and groundnut oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed firm tendency on increased buying support from
local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,500-38,500 26,100-38,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,600-38,600 26,200-38,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 26,500-38,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,600-37,800
Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,000-37,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700,
Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 686
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 646
Cottonseed refined 670 675
Cottonseed solvent 650 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,470 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 890 900
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 678
Soyoil Solvent 635 640
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 678
Soyoil Solvent 632 635
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 695
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
687 691
JALNA
Soyoil refined
692 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 688 696
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 692, Parbhani - 689,
Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 691, Supa - 693, Sangli - 695.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.0 degree Celsius (54.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *
