Nagpur, Dec 27 Barring a fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil
prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence
of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against
adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices
also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and groundnut oils here as overseas supply
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Easy
condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 682
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 641
Cottonseed refined 665 670
Cottonseed solvent 645 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,470 1,470
Sunflower oil refined 890 890
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 675
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined oil 665 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 685 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
682 683
JALNA
Soyoil refined
688 691
NANDED
Soyoil refined 684 689
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690,
Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 684, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 684,
Koosnoor - 689, Solapur - 688, Supa - 688, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Foodgrain and soyabean auctions of Nagpur APMC have been suspended today in respect of
death of a soyabean brokers.