Nagpur, Dec 27 Barring a fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and groundnut oils here as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 641 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,470 1,470 Sunflower oil refined 890 890 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 665 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 684 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 684, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 684, Koosnoor - 689, Solapur - 688, Supa - 688, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,400-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,700, Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 34,000, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Foodgrain and soyabean auctions of Nagpur APMC have been suspended today in respect of death of a soyabean brokers.