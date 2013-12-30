Nagpur, Dec 30 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward trend on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-38,000 26,500-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-38,100 26,600-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 27,000-38,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 12,000 26,100-37,500 Amravati 1,000 26,500-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,800, Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,460 1,470 Sunflower oil refined 890 890 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 691, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 6846, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 684, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 689, Supa - 688, Sangli - 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,300 33,000-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.8 degree Celsius (58.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *