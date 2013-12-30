Nagpur, Dec 30 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions
also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP
oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders in thin trading
activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
upward trend on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from
producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-38,000 26,500-38,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-38,100 26,600-38,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 27,000-38,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 12,000 26,100-37,500
Amravati 1,000 26,500-37,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,800-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-37,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,800,
Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,460 1,470
Sunflower oil refined 890 890
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 675
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined oil 665 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 685 685
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
685 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined
686 686
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 691,
Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 6846, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 684,
Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 689, Supa - 688, Sangli - 692.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,300 33,000-33,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.8 degree Celsius (58.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
