Nagpur, Jan 1 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of American and Malaysian markets closure, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soaybean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from millers. About six dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for downward trend here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,800-37,500 26,200-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,900-37,600 26,900-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 25,800-37,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,300-36,700 Amravati 1,000 26,000-37,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-37,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-37,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,250, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,460 1,460 Sunflower oil refined 890 890 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 689, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 686, Supa - 684, Sangli - 688. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 33,000-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.9 degree Celsius (56.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *