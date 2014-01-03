Nagpur, Jan 3 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) jacked up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-37,500 25,900-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-37,600 26,000-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 26,500-37,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,800-36,900 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,100-37,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,0200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 36,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,460 1,460 Sunflower oil refined 890 890 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 689, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 687, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 689, Koosnoor - 687, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (55.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *