Nagpur, Jan 4 In range-bound trade, edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a sixth day, the longest losing streak. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition on NCDEX also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. * Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils as overseas arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,200-37,500 26,500-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,300-37,600 26,600-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,700-37,000 37,000-37,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 26,200-37,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-36,900 Amravati 1,000 26,000-37,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,400-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-37,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,600, Washim - 36,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 641 Cottonseed refined 662 665 Cottonseed solvent 643 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,460 Sunflower oil refined 880 890 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 673 676 Soyoil Solvent 633 637 Cottonseed refined 662 665 Cottonseed solvent 642 646 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 677 Soyoil Solvent 633 636 Cottonseed refined oil 663 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 643 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 683 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 686, Baramati - 688, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 686, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 685, Supa - 683, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)