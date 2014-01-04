Nagpur, Jan 4 In range-bound trade, edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned
bearish after palm oil fell for a sixth day, the longest losing streak. Fresh fall in American
soya digam prices and easy condition on NCDEX also pushed down prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
rapeseed oils today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil
prices also affected sentiment.
* Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in major edible oils as overseas arrival reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices in weak trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,200-37,500 26,500-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,300-37,600 26,600-37,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,700-37,000 37,000-37,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 26,200-37,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,600-36,900
Amravati 1,000 26,000-37,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,400-37,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-37,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,600,
Washim - 36,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 680
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 641
Cottonseed refined 662 665
Cottonseed solvent 643 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,460
Sunflower oil refined 880 890
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 673 676
Soyoil Solvent 633 637
Cottonseed refined 662 665
Cottonseed solvent 642 646
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 673 677
Soyoil Solvent 633 636
Cottonseed refined oil 663 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 643 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 684 686
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
683 687
JALNA
Soyoil refined
683 684
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 687
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 686,
Baramati - 688, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 686,
Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 685, Supa - 683, Sangli - 687.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300
Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)