Nagpur, Jan 6 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today opened on weak note on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for downward trend in soyabean here in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-36,600 27,000-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-36,700 27,100-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,700-37,000 36,700-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 27,000-36,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,600-36,100 Amravati 1,000 26,200-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,700-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,100, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 1,600-2,480 1,600-2,400 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 677 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 638 Cottonseed refined 660 663 Cottonseed solvent 640 642 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 870 880 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 673 Soyoil Solvent 630 634 Cottonseed refined 660 663 Cottonseed solvent 640 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 675 Soyoil Solvent 631 634 Cottonseed refined oil 661 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 641 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 682 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 683, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 683, Supa - 680, Sangli - 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,300 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (54.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *