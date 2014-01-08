Nagpur, Jan 8 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak international oil prices, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted down in absence of buyers amid increased high moisture content supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in lacklustre trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-36,000 26,600-36,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-36,100 26,700-36,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,700-37,000 36,700-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,000-36,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,500-35,800 Amravati 1,000 25,600-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,700-25,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,300, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,5400, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,900, Washim - 35,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-2,390 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 638 638 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 638 638 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined oil 657 657 Cottonseed solvent oil 638 638 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 678, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 680, Supa - 677, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,600 32,200-32,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,400, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 32,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *