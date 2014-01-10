Nagpur, Jan 10 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No
takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-35,600 26,600-36,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-35,700 26,700-36,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 26,000-35,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,600-35,600
Amravati 1,000 25,100-35,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-35,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,700,
Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-2,390
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630
Cottonseed refined 658 658
Cottonseed solvent 638 638
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 665 665
Soyoil Solvent 625 625
Cottonseed refined 655 655
Cottonseed solvent 635 635
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 666 666
Soyoil Solvent 626 626
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 679 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
680 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined
678 678
NANDED
Soyoil refined 680 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 678, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 683,
Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 680, Supa - 677, Sangli - 681.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,200 31,800-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300
Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 31,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *