Nagpur, Jan 10 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-35,600 26,600-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-35,700 26,700-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 26,000-35,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-35,600 Amravati 1,000 25,100-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-35,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,700, Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-2,390 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 638 638 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 625 625 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 678, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 680, Supa - 677, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,200 31,800-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *