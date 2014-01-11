Nagpur, Jan 11 Barring a rise in castor oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed castor oil prices up. Healthy demand from overseas oil paint industries looking to poor crop here jacked up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here on subdued demand from local traders. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of three dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soymeal and increased supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-35,400 26,000-36,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-35,800 26,100-36,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 26,000-35,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-35,600 Amravati 1,000 25,100-35,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-35,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,700, Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-2,390 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 638 638 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,420 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 665 Soyoil Solvent 625 625 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 678, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 680, Supa - 677, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,200 31,800-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius (60.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *