Nagpur, Jan 13 Barring a fall in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Easy condition in sunflower producing regions
also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined nominally here poor demand from local traders amid good supply
from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
declined on lack of demand from crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy
condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in soyameal, no takers to soyabean oil and downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-35,000 26,000-35,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-35,100 26,100-35,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 26,000-35,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,600-35,200
Amravati 1,000 25,100-35,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,000-35,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,700,
Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-2,390
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630
Cottonseed refined 658 658
Cottonseed solvent 638 638
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 860 870
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,420
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 665 665
Soyoil Solvent 625 625
Cottonseed refined 655 655
Cottonseed solvent 635 635
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 666 666
Soyoil Solvent 626 626
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 679 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
680 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined
678 678
NANDED
Soyoil refined 680 680
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 678, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 683,
Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 680, Supa - 677, Sangli - 681.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,100 31,800-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300
Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *