Nagpur, Jan 15 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in Malaysian palm oil and upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid shot supply from local crushing plants. Downward trend in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and renewed demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-35,400 26,000-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-35,500 26,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 26,000-35,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-35,300 Amravati 1,000 25,100-35,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,000-35,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,300, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,800, Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 90 1,600-2,385 1,560-2,390 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 626 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 638 638 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 860 870 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,420 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 667 665 Soyoil Solvent 627 625 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 664 Soyoil Solvent 626 623 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 681 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 679 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 682 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 683, Parbhani - 686, Koosnoor - 681, Solapur - 681, Supa - 678, Sangli - 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,700-32,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.1 degree Celsius (86.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *