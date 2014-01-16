Nagpur, Jan 16 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival e season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, the world's second biggest palm growers. Notable rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in American soya digam prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and weak supply in Madhya Pradesh mandi also pushed up price, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,400-35,400 26,000-35,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,500-35,500 26,100-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,500 26,400-35,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-35,400 Amravati 1,000 25,600-35,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,800-35,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,000, Washim - 35,250, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 70 1,600-2,375 1,600-2,385 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 631 Cottonseed refined 661 658 Cottonseed solvent 641 638 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 667 Soyoil Solvent 631 627 Cottonseed refined 660 655 Cottonseed solvent 640 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 668 Soyoil Solvent 631 627 Cottonseed refined oil 660 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 679 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 681 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 689, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 686, Supa - 683, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,700-32,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *