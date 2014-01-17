Nagpur, Jan 17 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected prices here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency here on increased demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal and healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Repeated demand from South-based plants also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-36,200 26,000-35,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-36,300 26,100-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 26,000-35,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,600-35,400 Amravati 1,000 25,600-35,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,900-35,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,200, Washim - 35,250, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-2,375 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 661 661 Cottonseed solvent 641 641 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil Solvent 631 631 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 689, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 687, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 686, Supa - 683, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,900-32,300 31,700-32,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *