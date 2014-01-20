Nagpur, Jan 20 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Fresh rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample supply in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,700-36,400 25,300-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,800-36,500 25,100-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,200-36,100 Amravati 1,000 25,200-35,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,000-35,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,700, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,200, Washim - 35,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 300 1,350-2,409 1,600-2,375 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 634 Cottonseed refined 663 661 Cottonseed solvent 643 641 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 672 Soyoil Solvent 636 633 Cottonseed refined 662 660 Cottonseed solvent 642 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 671 Soyoil Solvent 636 632 Cottonseed refined oil 662 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 683 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 691, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 688, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,900-32,300 31,900-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,300, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius (59.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *