Nagpur, Jan 21 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak Malaysian palm oil prices, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-37,500 26,000-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-37,600 26,100-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,200 25,700-36,800 Amravati 1,000 25,200-35,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,200-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 800 25,800-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,700, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 300 1,350-2,409 1,600-2,375 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 663 663 Cottonseed solvent 643 643 Groundnut oil (loose) 820 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 662 662 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 691, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 688, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 31,900-32,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,400, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *