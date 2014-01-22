Nagpur, Jan 22 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Weak trend in groundnut producing regions and easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly on renewed demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from producing belts. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and increased supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-37,000 26,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-37,100 26,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 26,000-36,500 Amravati 1,000 25,500-35,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,700-36,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,700, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,300, Washim - 35,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,350-2,409 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 663 663 Cottonseed solvent 643 643 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 820 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,390 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 662 662 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 691, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 688, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,500-32,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (62.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *