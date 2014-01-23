Nagpur, Jan 23 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor, linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Upward trend continued here on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Poor quality arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-36,000 26,400-36,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-36,100 26,500-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500 -36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,300 26,000-36,200 Amravati 700 25,500-35,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 800 25,900-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,600, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,700, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,500, Washim - 35,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thurdsay's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 638 Cottonseed refined 665 663 Cottonseed solvent 645 643 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,390 1,390 Sunflower oil refined 850 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 675 Soyoil Solvent 640 636 Cottonseed refined 666 662 Cottonseed solvent 644 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 676 Soyoil Solvent 642 636 Cottonseed refined oil 667 662 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 692 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 694, Supa - 690, Sangli - 697. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,600 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *