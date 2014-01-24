Nagpur, Jan 24 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas oil market. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor showed weak tendency on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Downward trend in groundnut producing regions also pushed down prices. * Linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in select edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-36,600 26,400-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-36,700 26,500-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,200-36,700 35,800-36,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 26,000-36,000 Amravati 500 25,800-35,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 600 25,700-36,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,800, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,600, Washim - 35,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,400-4,800 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 644 Cottonseed refined 665 664 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,390 Sunflower oil refined 840 850 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 666 666 Cottonseed solvent 644 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined oil 667 667 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 692 692 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 694, Supa - 690, Sangli - 697. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,600 33,100-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *