Nagpur, Jan 24 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas oil market. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and fresh fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor showed
weak tendency on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing
regions. Downward trend in groundnut producing regions also pushed down prices.
* Linseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in select edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-36,600 26,400-36,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-36,700 26,500-36,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,200-36,700 35,800-36,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 26,000-36,000
Amravati 500 25,800-35,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,800-36,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 600 25,700-36,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,800, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,600,
Washim - 35,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,400-4,800 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,425
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 683
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 644
Cottonseed refined 665 664
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,390
Sunflower oil refined 840 850
Linseed oil 880 880
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,410
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 680 680
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined 666 666
Cottonseed solvent 644 644
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 681 681
Soyoil Solvent 642 642
Cottonseed refined oil 667 667
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 691 691
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
688 688
JALNA
Soyoil refined
692 692
NANDED
Soyoil refined 692 692
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 694, Supa - 690, Sangli - 697.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,100-33,600 33,100-33,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500
Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 27 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *