Nagpur, Jan 25 Barring a fall in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Downward trend in linseed producing regions also pushed down prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in poor trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * About four dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices showed its effects here. Prices today reported strong on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX in last two sessions, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,500 26,600-36,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,600 26,600-36,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,800-37,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,200 26,400-36,500 Amravati 700 26,100-35,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,800-36,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,700-37,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim - 35,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 644 Cottonseed refined 665 664 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 840 840 Linseed oil 870 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,390 1,410 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 666 666 Cottonseed solvent 644 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined oil 667 667 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 692 692 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 694, Supa - 690, Sangli - 697. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,100-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,300, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (80.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *