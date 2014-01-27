Nagpur, Jan 27 Soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined and castor oil suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-38,000 26,500-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-38,100 26,600-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,800-37,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,000-37,200 Amravati 700 26,300-36,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,800-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,500-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,595-2,582 1,900-2,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 644 Cottonseed refined 665 664 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 830 840 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 680 Soyoil Solvent 638 640 Cottonseed refined 666 666 Cottonseed solvent 644 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 679 681 Soyoil Solvent 640 642 Cottonseed refined oil 667 667 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 688 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 690 693 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 692, Supa - 690, Sangli - 694. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,300-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,300, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.3 degree Celsius (61.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *