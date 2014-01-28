Nagpur, Jan 28 Barring a marginal fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDE and easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-38,000 26,500-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-38,100 26,600-38,6300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,400-37,000 36,800-37,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,000-37,000 Amravati 500 26,300-36,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,800-36,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,500-36,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,595-2,582 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 640 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 830 830 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,860 1,860 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 679 Soyoil Solvent 636 638 Cottonseed refined 666 666 Cottonseed solvent 644 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 677 Soyoil Solvent 635 639 Cottonseed refined oil 667 667 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 688 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 6864 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,300-34,000 33,300-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,600, Koosnoor - 33,300, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.5 degree Celsius (52.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *