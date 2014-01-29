Nagpur, Jan 29 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a third day. Easy condition in American soya digam prices and easy trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose and sunflower refined oil today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil on NCDEX also affected sentiment. * Soyabean, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil because of good supply from producing belts. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Repeated enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,150-37,100 26,500-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,250-37,200 26,600-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,700-36,300 Amravati 500 25,300-36,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,300-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,500-36,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,595-2,582 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 665 Cottonseed solvent 640 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 820 830 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 666 Cottonseed solvent 642 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 661 667 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,200 33,300-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola -33,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,6900, Koosnoor - 33,600, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.5 degree Celsius (49.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *