Nagpur, Jan 29 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment
turned bearish after palm oil fell for a third day. Easy condition in American soya digam prices
and easy trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose and sunflower refined oil today suffered heavily here in
absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean
oil on NCDEX also affected sentiment.
* Soyabean, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil because of good supply from producing
belts.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from
crushing plants. Repeated enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend
in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected prices here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,150-37,100 26,500-37,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,250-37,200 26,600-37,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,700-36,300
Amravati 500 25,300-36,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 25,300-35,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 25,500-36,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000,
Washim - 36,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,595-2,582
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638
Cottonseed refined 660 665
Cottonseed solvent 640 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380
Sunflower oil refined 820 830
Linseed oil 870 870
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil Solvent 636 636
Cottonseed refined 662 666
Cottonseed solvent 642 644
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 676 676
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined oil 661 667
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 685 685
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
682 682
JALNA
Soyoil refined
688 688
NANDED
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690,
Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693,
Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,200 33,300-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100
Akola -33,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 33,6900, Koosnoor - 33,600, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
9.5 degree Celsius (49.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
