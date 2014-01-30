Nagpur, Jan 30 The slide in sunflower refined oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,500 26,700-37,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,500 26,800-37,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 26,500-36,600 Amravati 500 25,900-36,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,300-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,800-36,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,550-2,462 1,595-2,582 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 810 820 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 661 661 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,200 33,600-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola -33,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,6900, Koosnoor - 33,600, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *