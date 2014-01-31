Nagpur, Jan 31 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in international edible oils and weak trading activity on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on renewed demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also pushed down prices in weak trading activity. About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-37,300 26,700-37,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-37,400 26,800-37,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,100-36,500 Amravati 500 25,900-36,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,300-35,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 25,600-36,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,400, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,200, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,900, Washim - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,550-2,462 1,595-2,582 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 661 661 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,700-34,300 33,600-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,100 Akola -33,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,6900, Koosnoor - 33,600, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *