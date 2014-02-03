Nagpur, Feb 3 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices. Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-37,500 28,000-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-37,600 28,100-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 26,300-36,800 Amravati 500 26,800-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 700 26,600-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,200-36,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,462 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 676 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 634 Cottonseed refined 655 660 Cottonseed solvent 635 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 800 810 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 669 675 Soyoil Solvent 629 633 Cottonseed refined 656 662 Cottonseed solvent 636 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 676 Soyoil Solvent 630 635 Cottonseed refined oil 655 661 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 677 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 681 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 681, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 683, Supa - 681, Sangli - 686. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,900-34,500 33,900-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola -34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *