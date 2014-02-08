Nagpur, Feb 8 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season. Weak supply from producing regions and reports about damage coconut crop because of unseasonal rains also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,200 27,800-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,300 27,900-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,000-37,000 Amravati 300 27,800-37,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 27,200-37,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 26,500-37,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,000, Washim - 36,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,920-2,448 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 631 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 880 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,930 1,920 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 656 656 Cottonseed solvent 636 636 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 677 677 JALNA Soyoil refined 681 681 NANDED Soyoil refined 679 679 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 681, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 686, Koosnoor - 684, Solapur - 681, Supa - 682, Sangli - 686. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,300 33,600-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.5 degree Celsius (90.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)