Nagpur, Feb 10 Prices of select edible oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening trend in producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * However, castor and coconut KP oils continued to go up on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Good demand from overseas oil-paint industries also pushed up prices. * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered here on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,700 26,900-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,800 27,000-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,700-36,900 Amravati 300 27,100-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,900-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 26,4500-36,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 200 2,000-2,340 1,920-2,448 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 770 790 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,970 1,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 671 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 676, Solapur - 679, Supa - 675, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,500 33,600-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)