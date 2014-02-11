Nagpur, Feb 11 Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut KP oil prices up. Healthy rise in coconut producing regions also boosted sentiment here, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in Malaysian palm oil. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,100 27,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,200 27,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,500-36,700 Amravati 200 27,000-36,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,600-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 26,400-36,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,800, Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,980 1,970 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 671 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 676, Solapur - 679, Supa - 675, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,8500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius (87.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)