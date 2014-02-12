Nagpur, Feb 12 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move as Malaysian palm oil reported down, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,600-36,800 27,600-37,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,700-36,900 27,700-37,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 26,500-36,300 Amravati 100 26,200-36,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 26,000-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 26,200-36,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 37,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,600, Washim - 36,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,980 1,980 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 671 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 676, Solapur - 679, Supa - 675, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,8500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3800 ,e-mail commodities@reuters.com