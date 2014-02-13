Nagpur, Feb 13 Prices of coconut KP oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties. Upward trend in coconut producing regions, inadequate supply from local crushing plants and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices also helped to push up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed oil too quoted strong on good buying support from overseas oil paint industries and tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on poor demand in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,200-36,900 26,000-36,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,300-37,000 26,100-37,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,200-36,500 Amravati 100 25,700-36,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 26,000-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 26,500-36,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 910 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 1,980 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 666 666 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 671 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 676, Solapur - 679, Supa - 675, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,800-34,200 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - 33,900, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 33,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,8500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)