Nagpur, Feb 14 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyaben oil also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and, castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * About nine dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices showed its effects here. Prices today zoomed up on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Weak overseas supply also fuelled prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Notable hike in soyabean oilo, sharp rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up these commodity here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-36,700 27,000-36,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-36,800 27,100-36,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,200-36,500 Amravati 100 26,900-36,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,000-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 27,100-36,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 36,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 676 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 636 630 Cottonseed refined 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 668 Soyoil Solvent 632 629 Cottonseed refined 657 652 Cottonseed solvent 637 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 669 Soyoil Solvent 633 629 Cottonseed refined oil 656 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 636 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 677 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 678 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 681, Chalisgaon - 684, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 686, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 685, Supa - 681, Sangli - 686. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -34,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3800 ,e-mail commodities@thomsonreuters.com