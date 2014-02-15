Nagpur, Feb 15 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and, castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Notable hike in soyabean oilo, sharp rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up these commodity here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-37,300 27,000-36,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-37,400 27,100-37,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,600-36,700 Amravati 100 27,100-36,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 26,500-36,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 27,000-36,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 36,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 40 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 676 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 635 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 674 Soyoil Solvent 632 633 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 675 Soyoil Solvent 632 634 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 678 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 677, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 682, Supa - 678, Sangli - 683. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -34,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)