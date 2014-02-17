Nagpur, Feb 17 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-37,500 28,000-37,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-37,500 28,100-37,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2300 27,600-36,800 Amravati 100 27,100-36,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 27,500-36,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 27,400-37,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,100, Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,350 2,000-2,340 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 673 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 633 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 677, Parbhani - 683, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 682, Supa - 678, Sangli - 683. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -34,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.0 degree Celsius (55.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)