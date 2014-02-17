Nagpur, Feb 17 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American
soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-37,500 28,000-37,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-37,500 28,100-37,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2300 27,600-36,800
Amravati 100 27,100-36,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 150 27,500-36,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 27,400-37,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,100,
Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,800
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,900-2,350 2,000-2,340
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 673
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 633
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 910 910
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 632 632
Cottonseed refined 652 652
Cottonseed solvent 632 632
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 632 632
Cottonseed refined oil 651 651
Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 676 676
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
672 672
JALNA
Soyoil refined
672 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 674 674
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680,
Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 677, Parbhani - 683,
Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 682, Supa - 678, Sangli - 683.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola -34,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.0 degree Celsius (55.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)