Nagpur, Feb 18 Barring a marginal rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-37,700 28,000-37,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-37,800 28,100-37,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,500-36,900 Amravati 100 27,000-36,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,400-36,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 27,200-37,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,500, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 37,300, Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,350 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 673 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 633 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 672 Soyoil Solvent 634 632 Cottonseed refined 652 652 Cottonseed solvent 632 632 AKOLA Soyoil refined 674 672 Soyoil Solvent 634 632 Cottonseed refined oil 651 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 631 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 677 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 680, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 679, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 681, Solapur - 684, Supa - 680, Sangli - 685. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,100-34,500 34,100-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -34,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.02 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)