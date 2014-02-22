Nagpur, Feb 22 Barring a fall in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Good supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity here. * Traders expect further fall in sunflower oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,800-38,300 28,500-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,900-38,400 28,600-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,200-38,500 38,200-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,700-37,800 Amravati 150 28,100-38,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-37,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,400-37,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 38,300, Washim - 38,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 642 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 750 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined oil 658 658 Cottonseed solvent oil 638 638 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 689, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 687, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 689, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,400-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola -34,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.24 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20 degree Celsius (68 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky RA/TSH may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)