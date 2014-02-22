Nagpur, Feb 22 Barring a fall in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Good supply from producing regions also pushed
down prices, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity here.
* Traders expect further fall in sunflower oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,800-38,300 28,500-38,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,900-38,400 28,600-38,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,200-38,500 38,200-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 27,700-37,800
Amravati 150 28,100-38,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,700-37,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 28,400-37,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 38,300,
Washim - 38,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 683
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 642
Cottonseed refined 655 655
Cottonseed solvent 635 635
Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 740 750
Linseed oil 910 910
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 681 681
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined 655 655
Cottonseed solvent 635 635
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 682 682
Soyoil Solvent 642 642
Cottonseed refined oil 658 658
Cottonseed solvent oil 638 638
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 687 687
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
684 684
JALNA
Soyoil refined
685 685
NANDED
Soyoil refined 683 683
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 689,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 687,
Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 689, Supa - 685, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,400-34,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700
Akola -34,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,100,
Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.24 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20 degree Celsius (68 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky RA/TSH may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)