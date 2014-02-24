Nagpur, Feb 24 Soyabean and cotton seed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,900-38,400 28,500-38,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,000-38,500 28,600-38,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,400-38,700 38,200-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,900-37,900 Amravati 100 28,100-38,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,500-37,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,4200-37,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 37,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 38,300, Washim - 38,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 640 Cottonseed refined 658 655 Cottonseed solvent 638 634 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 750 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 683 680 Soyoil Solvent 643 640 Cottonseed refined 656 652 Cottonseed solvent 637 634 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 681 Soyoil Solvent 644 641 Cottonseed refined oil 659 656 Cottonseed solvent oil 639 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 687 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 689 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 687, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 692, Supa - 685, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,200-34,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola -34,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.8 degree Celsius (64.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.7mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain/Thunder Shower could occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)