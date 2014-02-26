Nagpur, Feb 26 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage and festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil rose notably. Healthy rise on NCDEX and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also influenced the trading sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders upward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,200-38,600 28,600-38,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,300-38,700 28,700-38,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,600-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,400-38,100 Amravati 100 28,200-38,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-37,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,000-37,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 38,900, Washim - 38,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 650 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 643 643 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined 661 659 Cottonseed solvent 641 638 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 689 Soyoil Solvent 654 650 Cottonseed refined oil 662 662 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 696 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 693 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 693 NANDED Soyoil refined 696 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 697, Chalisgaon - 700, Pachora - 699, Parbhani - 698, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 698, Supa - 700, Sangli - 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,400-34,800 34,400-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola -34,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.0 degree Celsius (64.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder shower likely to occur in evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)