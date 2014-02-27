Nagpur, Feb 27 Soyabean and cotton seed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise on international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable rise hike on NCDEX and reports about weak production in overseas producing belts also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-39,100 29,000-38,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-39,200 29,100-38,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,700-39,000 38,600-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,600-38,700 Amravati 100 28,400-38,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-38,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 28,200-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 38,900, Washim - 38,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 657 Cottonseed refined 670 666 Cottonseed solvent 648 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 692 Soyoil Solvent 661 658 Cottonseed refined 667 662 Cottonseed solvent 647 641 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 695 Soyoil Solvent 662 655 Cottonseed refined oil 668 664 Cottonseed solvent oil 647 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 707, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,600-35,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,100, Jalna - 35,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.9 degree Celsius (64.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 13.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder shower likely to occur in evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)