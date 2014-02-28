Nagpur, Feb 28 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also pushed down prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in thin trading activity here. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 648 648 Groundnut oil (loose) 760 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,340 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined 667 667 Cottonseed solvent 647 647 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 668 668 Cottonseed solvent oil 647 647 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 707, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,100, Jalna - 35,500, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 35,400, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder shower likely to occur in evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Wholesale foodgrain market and soyabean mandi of Nagpur APMC remained closed today (Friday) on the occasion Mahashivratri Parna.