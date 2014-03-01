Nagpur, Mar 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices touched to a historic high in a day today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Record rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyaben oil also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in American soyameal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on good buying support from local crushing plants tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in overseas soyabean prices, healthy rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in soymeal and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-40,100 29,400-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-40,200 29,500-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-40,200 34,000-39,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,600-39,200 Amravati 100 30,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,700-38,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 29,200-39,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,500, Malkapur - 39,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 39,900, Washim - 39,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 667 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,340 1,340 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 710 Soyoil Solvent 678 669 Cottonseed refined 700 686 Cottonseed solvent 680 667 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 705 Soyoil Solvent 680 670 Cottonseed refined oil 700 684 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 663 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 727, Supa - 722, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.9 degree Celsius (64.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : 14.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder shower likely to occur in evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *