Nagpur, Mar 3 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil today opened on firm note on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about damaged of oilseed because of unseasonal rains and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. * Rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in limited demand deals here. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high today on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of unseasonal rains here. Upward trend on NCDEX, sharp rise in soyabean oil and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-41,000 29,000-40,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-41,100 29,100-40,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,800-42,300 40,200-41,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,300-40,200 Amravati 100 30,000-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,700-40,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 29,900-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,500, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 40,900, Washim - 39,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 679 Cottonseed refined 705 700 Cottonseed solvent 685 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,340 Sunflower oil refined 750 740 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 715 Soyoil Solvent 681 676 Cottonseed refined 703 700 Cottonseed solvent 683 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 725 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined oil 703 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 683 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 729 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 727 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 731 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732, Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)