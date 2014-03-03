Nagpur, Mar 3 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted
strong. Fresh hike on NCDEX, upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in
Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil
today opened on firm note on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply
from producing regions. Reports about damaged of oilseed because of unseasonal rains
and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices.
* Rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in limited demand deals
here.
* Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched
to a record high today on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing belts because of unseasonal rains here. Upward trend on NCDEX, sharp
rise in soyabean oil and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted
sentiment. Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-41,000 29,000-40,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-41,100 29,100-40,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,800-42,300 40,200-41,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,300-40,200
Amravati 100 30,000-39,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,700-40,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 29,900-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,500, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 40,900,
Washim - 39,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 720
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 679
Cottonseed refined 705 700
Cottonseed solvent 685 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 780 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,340
Sunflower oil refined 750 740
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 715
Soyoil Solvent 681 676
Cottonseed refined 703 700
Cottonseed solvent 683 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 725
Soyoil Solvent 680 680
Cottonseed refined oil 703 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 683 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 729 725
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
727 722
JALNA
Soyoil refined
731 728
NANDED
Soyoil refined 729 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732,
Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 730,
Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 734.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.5 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)