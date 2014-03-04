Nagpur, Mar 4 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on poor buying support from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to go up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Heavy damage of soyabean because of unseasonal rains in all over Vidarbha, sharp rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-42,000 30,200-41,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-42,100 30,300-41,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 41,600-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,300-41,200 Amravati 100 30,500-40,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900, Washim - 40,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 681 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 717 Soyoil Solvent 675 679 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 716 720 Soyoil Solvent 676 680 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 727 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 726, Supa - 721, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,800-36,400 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,800 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)